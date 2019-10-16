Lakeland PBS
Body Of Missing Outing Woman Apparently Found

Nathan Green — Oct. 16 2019

Authorities have apparently found the body of a missing Outing woman. 35-year-old Michelle Mae has been missing since October 3rd.

Forum News Service reports that Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida confirms a body was found around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon in an area of interest in regards to the investigation. The body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.

Guida previously said foul play was suspected in Mae’s disappearance. He declined to say whether a suspect or suspects have been identified because it was an ongoing investigation.

