Body of Missing Hibbing Man Found in Itasca County
Itasca County Chief Deputy Denise Hirt said in a press release today that trained K-9 dogs, along with search team volunteers, located the body of a missing person, Jeremiah Eliapo Uti, 29, on the shoreline of Lake Pokegama yesterday near the area he was last seen in Grand Rapids.
The Minnesota BCA reported that Uti was deceased when found on the shoreline. Uti, a resident of Hibbing, was first reported missing Sunday, September 27th.
Chief Deputy Hirt said the entire department wanted to thank all who helped in the search efforts: MN State Patrol, MN DNR, Itasca County Search and Rescue and Dive team, Meds 1, and many volunteers.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.