Body Of Missing Grand Rapids Woman Found

Josh Peterson
May. 10 2018
Tawhna Pringle

After months of searching the body of a missing Grand Rapids woman was located Tuesday.

According to a release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the body of Tawhna Pringle, 30, was found near Babbitt.

On January 11, authorities developed new information that placed Pringle near the Babbitt area.

Pringles was last seen on January 6, in Floodwood. She had no contact with family or friends which was considered out of character for Pringle. She was last known to be driving a silver 1999 Ford F150 extended cab.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected.

Josh Peterson
