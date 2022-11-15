Lakeland PBS

Body of Missing Carlton County Man Found in Aitkin County

Lakeland News — Nov. 14 2022

Lucas Dudden

A Carlton County man was found dead in Aitkin County last week following his disappearance in October.

The Minnesota BCA reports that 38-year-old Lucas Dudden had not been heard from since leaving the city of Carlton on Oct. 25. His body was recovered from Rat Lake, about 8 miles north of McGregor, following an extensive land and water search on Nov. 11.

The body was confirmed to be that of Dudden by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Currently, there is no known cause of death.

Any additional information in this case will be released by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Hunting Incident in Cass County Results in Death of Centerville Man

Cass Lake Woman Dies in Head-On Collision West of Pine River

Onamia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Onamia

Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Girls

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.