Body of Missing Carlton County Man Found in Aitkin County

A Carlton County man was found dead in Aitkin County last week following his disappearance in October.

The Minnesota BCA reports that 38-year-old Lucas Dudden had not been heard from since leaving the city of Carlton on Oct. 25. His body was recovered from Rat Lake, about 8 miles north of McGregor, following an extensive land and water search on Nov. 11.

The body was confirmed to be that of Dudden by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Currently, there is no known cause of death.

Any additional information in this case will be released by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

