Updated: Body of Missing Baxter Woman Found During Search

Updated: The Baxter Police Department has identified the remains found during a search on Thursday to be that of Jessie Eue, a Baxter woman who had been missing since May 17th.

Police conducted a ground search on May 26th in the vicinity of Eue’s home, where over 80 volunteers from area emergency services took part. At 6 PM, a body was found on the old golf course property within the search area that was later identified as Eue, age 53.

The body has been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

In a press release, police thanked everyone involved in the search on Thursday as well as anyone who helped by reviewing area surveillance footage or reporting suspicious activity.

Original Story: A body was found on Thursday during a search for a missing Baxter woman.

The search for Jessie Eue continued as the Baxter Police Department conducted a ground search in the area of where she was last seen near her home. The search started around 5 PM, and a body was found after 6 that evening. The body has not yet been positively identified as Eue, and police have yet to make an official statement.

The original goal of Thursday’s search was to walk the search perimeter again to eliminate it as a possible location.

Eue went missing from her Baxter home sometime after 8:30 PM on May 17th. Police officials have said foul play is not suspected.

