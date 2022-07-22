Lakeland PBS

Body of Fosston Man Recovered Near Lengby

Mary BalstadJul. 22 2022

On July 21st, authorities from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body located in Spring Lake near Lengby at 9:11 A.M.

With the help of Essentia Health Ambulance services, law enforcement recovered the body. According to the press release, the sheriff’s office identified the deceased as Raymond Larson, 65, of Fosston. Services transported Larson’s body to the University of North Dakota’s Forensic Pathology Center for an autopsy. Law enforcement suspects no foul play.

Currently, no more information will be released.

By — Mary Balstad

