Body of Fosston Man Recovered Near Lengby

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On July 21st, authorities from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body located in Spring Lake near Lengby at 9:11 A.M.

With the help of Essentia Health Ambulance services, law enforcement recovered the body. According to the press release, the sheriff’s office identified the deceased as Raymond Larson, 65, of Fosston. Services transported Larson’s body to the University of North Dakota’s Forensic Pathology Center for an autopsy. Law enforcement suspects no foul play.

Currently, no more information will be released.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today