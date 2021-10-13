Body of Boater Recovered From Lake NE of Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County authorities recovered the body of a 69-year-old Deerwood man from a lake located about 12 miles northeast of Brainerd this morning.

Deputies responded to Little Rabbit Lake around 6 PM Monday night after a citizen reported an unoccupied boat drifting about 75 feet off shore. The boat was registered to the same person who had a vehicle and trailer parked at the lake’s boat access. A search ensued but ended due to darkness.

A more extensive search for the missing boater continued this morning, and just after 9 AM, dive team members recovered the body of William Elliott near the boat launch in 17 feet of water. Elliott was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the cause of death is pending.

