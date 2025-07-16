Jul 16, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Body Found on Tower in Wadena Co. During Search for Missing Person

A man was found dead on a tower 240 feet above the ground on Wednesday.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office had issued an alert earlier looking for public assistance in finding 30-year-old Samuel Waln. The alert said they were concerned about his safety.

A vehicle matching the description of the one Waln was last seen driving was located in Section 28 of Rockwood Township, in between Wadena and Sebeka. Deputies conducted a search of the area and located the victim on the tower. Due to the height of the tower, an Urban Search & Rescue team was called in to bring the man’s body down from the tower.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office believes this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public, also saying that no foul play is suspected.

