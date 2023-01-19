Body Found Near Aitkin Identified as That of Missing Woman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A recently discovered body was identified to be that of a missing woman from Aitkin.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified a body to be that of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. The alert to search for Wyatt has been canceled by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found by Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies while searching a wooded area near Big Pine Lake south of Aitkin. The body was found on January 13.

Wyatt was last seen on January 2. Her direction of travel was not known. Personal belongings such as her car, dog and phone were found by law enforcement and apparently abandoned.

The cause of death was not listed in the MN BCA report. Law enforcement do not believe foul play to be a factor in Wyatt’s death. They thank everyone who assisted in the search by looking for her or sharing information.

