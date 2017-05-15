Body Found In Lake Bemidji
A male body was discovered on Monday afternoon in Lake Bemidji near the Paul Bunyan Park dock on the lake, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased male that was face down in the water at around 2:00 P.M. this afternoon.
Officers and emergency personnel recovered the deceased male body from the water and it will be transported to the Beltrami County Coroner’s Office for positive identification and a determination on time and manner of the death. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin tells Lakeland News it is not the body of missing teenager Jeremy Jourdain.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More
Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More
Your leading sentence does not say who the interveners are filing with.... Read More
Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More