Body Found In Lake Bemidji

A male body was discovered on Monday afternoon in Lake Bemidji near the Paul Bunyan Park dock on the lake, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased male that was face down in the water at around 2:00 P.M. this afternoon.

Officers and emergency personnel recovered the deceased male body from the water and it will be transported to the Beltrami County Coroner’s Office for positive identification and a determination on time and manner of the death. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin tells Lakeland News it is not the body of missing teenager Jeremy Jourdain.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.