Body Found During Search for Missing Baxter Woman

Lakeland News — May. 26 2022

A body was found on Thursday during a search for a missing Baxter woman.

The search for Jessie Eue continued as the Baxter Police Department conducted a ground search in the area of where she was last seen near her home. The search started around 5 PM, and a body was found after 6 that evening. The body has not yet been positively identified as Eue, and police have yet to make an official statement.

The original goal of Thursday’s search was to walk the search perimeter again to eliminate it as a possible location.

Eue went missing from her Baxter home sometime after 8:30 PM on May 17th. Police officials have said foul play is not suspected.

