Body Found During Search for Missing Aitkin Woman
Aitkin County law enforcement discovered a body believed to be that of a missing Aitkin woman on Friday, January 13 south of Aitkin.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office state they possible found the body of missing 55-year-old Anne Wyatt near Big Pine Lake in Hazelton Township while searching the area. The body was discovered in a wooded area.
Wyatt was last seen on January 2 in Aitkin County. Her direction of travel was not known at the time of her disappearance. But according to law enforcement, her phone, vehicle and dog were found apparently abandoned.
The body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for positive identification and to determine the cause of death. Foul play is not believed to be a factor at this time.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.