Bob Nystrom Resigns as Brainerd School Board Chair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

During the school board meeting on Monday, August 9, Nystrom resigned as school board chair, but will remain on on the board as a member.

Nystrom cited personal and health reasons for his resignation. Vice Chair Ruth Nelson took over as chair and will continue in that role through 2021.

Charles Black Lance will move into the vice chair position, Kevin Boyles becomes the treasurer and Jana Shogren becomes the board clerk.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today