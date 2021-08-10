Bob Nystrom Resigns as Brainerd School Board Chair
During the school board meeting on Monday, August 9, Nystrom resigned as school board chair, but will remain on on the board as a member.
Nystrom cited personal and health reasons for his resignation. Vice Chair Ruth Nelson took over as chair and will continue in that role through 2021.
Charles Black Lance will move into the vice chair position, Kevin Boyles becomes the treasurer and Jana Shogren becomes the board clerk.
