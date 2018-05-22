Boating Safety Tips For Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner. If you’re planning on boating this weekend, it’s important to remember a few safety tips.

First, always check the forecast before you head out. That way, you can be sure you won’t run into any storms. You’ll also want to check your equipment to make sure everything is working properly. Also, everyone on board should be wearing a life jacket, but that rule is extra important for kids under 10.

Chief Deputy Ernie Beitel with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says, “One of the things we want to really, really tell folks is not only ‘wear that life preserver,’ but ‘let’s boat safely. Let’s boat sober.’ So let’s not mix the two of those together. Make sure just like if they’re driving a car or having a vehicle, have somebody on board that’s operating the boat that’s sober.”

It’s also important to remember that cold water can kill. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has updated their list of boating rules for the 2018, which you can find here.