Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Boating Safety Tips For Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

Shirelle Moore
May. 21 2018
Leave a Comment

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner. If you’re planning on boating this weekend, it’s important to remember a few safety tips.

First, always check the forecast before you head out. That way, you can be sure you won’t run into any storms. You’ll also want to check your equipment to make sure everything is working properly. Also, everyone on board should be wearing a life jacket, but that rule is extra important for kids under 10.

Chief Deputy Ernie Beitel with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says, “One of the things we want to really, really tell folks is not only ‘wear that life preserver,’ but ‘let’s boat safely. Let’s boat sober.’ So let’s not mix the two of those together. Make sure just like if they’re driving a car or having a vehicle, have somebody on board that’s operating the boat that’s sober.”

It’s also important to remember that cold water can kill. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has updated their list of boating rules for the 2018, which you can find here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Firefighters Battle Grass Fire North Of Bemidji

Updated: Man And Child Dead After Kayak Incident On Hart Lake

Northwoods Adventure: Possible Changes To Leech Lake Walleye Regulations

DNR Considering Changes To Walleye Regulations On Leech Lake

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

INNOCENT (@INNOCEN61132542) said

HERBAL FORMULA Diagnosed last June after almost a year of many, many speciali... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

Latest Story

Driver Crashes Car Into Light Pole Near Sanford Center

A man suspected of stealing a car in Bemidji’s Nymore neighborhood Monday was injured after driving the vehicle into a light pole near the
Posted on May. 21 2018

Latest Stories

Driver Crashes Car Into Light Pole Near Sanford Center

Posted on May. 21 2018

Bemidji To Add Fourth Fire Station

Posted on May. 21 2018

Park Rapids Hosts Minnesota Bike Opener

Posted on May. 21 2018

Community Spotlight: Local Vietnam Veterans Are Welcomed Home

Posted on May. 21 2018

Firefighters Battle Grass Fire North Of Bemidji

Posted on May. 21 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.