Boating Incident Sends One Man To The Hospital

A boating incident on Starry Lake near Palisade has sent one man to the hospital and another man to jail.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received Thursday evening of a boat crash on Starry Lake.

Brent Thomas Stanczyk, 22, of Farmington, was struck by the boat propeller and suffered injuries to his face and chest.

The Sheriff’s Office says Stanczyk was tubing on the lake with a group and had fallen off the tube and was struck by the boat when it had returned to pick him up.

North AirCare airlifted Stanczyk to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

A 23-year-old Farmington man was operating the boat and was arrested and booked into the Aitkin County Jail.

The man is awaiting formal charges for felony criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree driving while intoxicated.

This incident remains under investigation.