Boardwalk Minigolf Opens to Public on Bemidji’s South Shore

A new space for mini golf has opened in Bemidji, and already, they’re seeing people hit the course. Yesterday, an open house was held at Boardwalk Minigolf, where city officials and local business owners came to survey the new addition and play a few rounds.

Bemidji has not had a mini golf course in years since the closure of Putt-N-Go Amusement Park. Now, Carrie and Todd Strassburg are hoping that their new addition to Bemidji is par for the course.

The Strassburgs originally planned to bring a taste of the East Coast to the Midwest through the aptly named “Snack Shack.” Along the way to making this dream a reality, their love of mini golf transformed the initial idea into the course that now resides near South Shore Beach along Lake Bemidji.

The course is open seven days a week from 10 AM to 10 PM and has handicap-accessible areas. If players are lucky enough to get a hole-in-one on the final hole, they can play the next round for free.

Boardwalk Minigolf will hold a grand opening when the Snack Shack is officially opened and operational. The date is not set yet, but owners say the grand opening will most likely take place in spring of 2023.

