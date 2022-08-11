Lakeland PBS

Boardwalk Minigolf Opens to Public on Bemidji’s South Shore

Mary BalstadAug. 10 2022

A new space for mini golf has opened in Bemidji, and already, they’re seeing people hit the course. Yesterday, an open house was held at Boardwalk Minigolf, where city officials and local business owners came to survey the new addition and play a few rounds.

Bemidji has not had a mini golf course in years since the closure of Putt-N-Go Amusement Park. Now, Carrie and Todd Strassburg are hoping that their new addition to Bemidji is par for the course.

The Strassburgs originally planned to bring a taste of the East Coast to the Midwest through the aptly named “Snack Shack.” Along the way to making this dream a reality, their love of mini golf transformed the initial idea into the course that now resides near South Shore Beach along Lake Bemidji.

The course is open seven days a week from 10 AM to 10 PM and has handicap-accessible areas. If players are lucky enough to get a hole-in-one on the final hole, they can play the next round for free.

Boardwalk Minigolf will hold a grand opening when the Snack Shack is officially opened and operational. The date is not set yet, but owners say the grand opening will most likely take place in spring of 2023.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Entrepreneurs Discuss Rural Business Growth

Beltrami County Fair Underway for 2022

2022 MN Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Work to Improve Drainage on Babe the Blue Ox Statue Underway in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.