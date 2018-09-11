BNSF Scheduled To Close Lake Irving Access Loop

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway will close access to Lake Irving and Bemidji’s Waste Water Treatment Center on Thursday.

The BNSF Railway has advised that railroad track maintenance will require the closure of Irving Access Loop Southwest at the railroad grade crossing on Thursday from 7:00AM until 4:00PM.

The Bemidji Wastewater Treatment Facility, Lake Irving Boat Access and the other facilities located south of the tracks in this area will not have vehicle access during the closure. The work is expected to take six hours.

Boaters who wish to use the boat access and anyone else needing to use the railroad grade crossing should plan accordingly for this closure.