Blueprint 181 Plans Laid Out In Open House

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 5 2018
The Brainerd community passed a referendum last April allowing School District 181 to move forward with major renovation plans. The blueprints for those plans were unveiled tonight during an open house.

“We’re just really excited to share the work that our staff and administration and community teams have been working on,” said Brainerd School District Superintendent Laine Larson.

The goal of the open house was to get feedback from the public, since without them and their approval of the referendum last April, none of it would have been possible.

“We are most appreciative of our community in supporting our school district and believing in the education that is happening here,” Larson added.

The projects that were highlighted during the open house were renovations to Nisswa Elementary, Harrison Elementary, and the high school, with the addition of a new elementary school in Baxter.

“It’s been in the works for many years so obviously with the passing of the referendum, there’s been a lot of work in the back scenes. A lot of open discussions. A lot of meeting with staff, with the community,” said School Board Member Tom Haglin.

One of the biggest projects the district has planned is renovations to the high school and the addition of a performing arts center.

The district is looking forward to getting feedback from the public allowing them to take the next steps forward in the project.

“Eventually, when we feel that we have the right plan, we’ll bring it forward to the Board of Education and get approval so that then we can go into the next phase of design which is looking at individual spaces within the buildings,” explained Larson.

Though it is a huge undertaking, the renovations and new buildings will have an immense impact on the Brainerd School District and the community as a whole.

“This will be something that will be a transformation for years and years to come. So as we continue to look at the growth in the Brainerd, Baxter, Nisswa area, this will just certainly help as we grow,” added Haglin.

The school district hopes to continue their community partnership throughout the duration of the project and into the future.

For more information on the project or to view the blueprints online, visit www.blueprint181.org.

