October 17 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Rhonda Vincent and Jim Lauderdale for a grand celebration of Bluegrass with artists Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Dan Tyminski, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Larry Sparks, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Missy Raines and Molly Tuttle.