Blueberry Pines Golf Course Lodge Deemed A Complete Loss After Wednesday Fire

The Blueberry Pines Golf Course lodge has been deemed a complete loss after a Wednesday fire. The Wadena County Sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls about the fire at exactly 3:55 p.m. Deputies were cleared from the scene at 12:35 a.m.

Upon arrival of the law enforcement officers, flames were already visible from the building. The Menahga Fire Department was paged and soon after requested assistance from several other fire departments.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that an employee had filled the enclosed fireplace around 2:45 p.m. The fireplace is located in the basement. It was discovered later that propane was the main heating source and the wood stove was a supplemental heat source. It is unknown if this was the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Foul play is not suspected. Around 300,000 gallons of water was used to put the fire out.

Fire department from Sebeka, Park Rapids, and Wolf Lake were the first departments called for aid. Due to the intensity of the fire, fire departments from Wadena, Staples, Akeley, Nevis, Bluffton and Carsonville were also requested by the Menahga fire chief.

Also assisting on the scene is the Minnesota State Patrol, Menahga police department, Minnesota Department of transportation, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Wadena County Highway Department, Tri- County Ambulance, North Memorial Ambulance and the Menahga First Responders.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency arrived on scene Thursday morning to assist.