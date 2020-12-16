Bluebelle Event Venue in Bemidji Hosting Christmas Pop-Up Shop

Lakeland PBS

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 15 2020

The Bluebelle Event Venue in Bemidji will still be offering family fun this weekend. The venue will be hosting a holiday pop-up shop for customers to buy last-minute Christmas gifts.

In addition, the venue has created holiday packages that cater to a variety of different age groups for pickup. You can order packages online through the venue’s website. Package pick-up is this Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20.

You can also stop by the venue to enjoy sleigh rides through the venue’s winter wonderland and take family photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus for free.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

