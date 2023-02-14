Bloomington Teen Airlifted Off Deerwood-Area Lake After Snowmobile Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 15-year-old girl from Bloomington was airlifted off of a Deerwood-area lake on Sunday following a snowmobile accident.

The girl was being pulled on a sled behind a snowmobile on Bay Lake when the driver of the snowmobile lost control due to slush on the lake. As the snowmobile was stopping, the victim’s leg became caught in the track of the machine.

The Deerwood Fire Department was able to free the victim from the snowmobile and the girl was flown to a Twin Cities hospital, where her condition is unknown at this time. The driver of the snowmobile was a 15-year-old girl from Eden Prairie.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

