Blood Donors Needed During COVID-19 Outbreak

Destiny Wiggins — May. 14 2020

The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets at one of the many locations around northern Minnesota.

As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, patients people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.

Below are location sites you can visit for blood donations:

Brainerd
5/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Brainerd VFW 1647, 309 S. 6th St.
Nisswa
5/28/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Timberwood Church, 23084 State Highway 371
Grand Rapids
5/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., IRA Civic Center, 1401 NW 3rd Ave.
5/19/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., IRA Civic Center, 1401 NW 3rd Ave.

