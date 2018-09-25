Lakeland PBS
Blood Donations Needed After Hurricane Florence

Anthony Scott
Sep. 25 2018
Hurricane Florence has come and gone, but the east coast is still recovering from its devastating effects. You can help the recovery efforts by simply donating blood.

Hurricane Florence caused nearly 200 blood drives to be cancelled in the Carolinas making blood donations more important than usual. Donating blood takes about 45 minutes out of your day and it can result in lives being saved.

To find a blood drive near you visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

To hear more about the importance of donating blood listen to Darcy Johansen, a Red Cross Collection Technician III, in the video below.

 

Anthony Scott
