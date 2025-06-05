Blandin Foundation, the Reif Discuss $475,000 Grant for Arts Center Expansion

The Blandin Foundation recently announced that they have awarded the Reif Performing Art Center in Grand Rapids a $475,000 grant to explore plans for an expansion. According to Jim Mack, the Reif Center’s executive director, there is no other place like it.

“There’s a lot of performing arts centers in the country,” says Mack. “Many communities have them in various shapes and sizes. … I’ve worked for six other ones; the Reif is different.”

And that’s not just the opinion of those who work at the Reif Center.

“It’s really a hub of the community,” says Mary Magnuson, the Blandin Foundation’s grants program officer.

That is one of the many reasons why the Blandin Foundation wanted to support the Reif Center’s plans for a new amphitheater and cultural center by awarding a grant to the Reif for $475,000.

“We have some wonderful art galleries and some wonderful facilities around town where you can hold events, but this one will be a little bit different in its scope,” Magnuson said. “[It will] have that arts focus already embedded in it.”

“That’s what I see this grant as, an opportunity to grow on that idea, that mission of ours to provide the arts to the community,” Mack stated.

Currently in Minnesota, only 8% of philanthropic dollars go to rural communities, but those communities make up over 20% of the population.

“There’s a big disparity there,” said Magnuson. “It’s really important to us that as many of our dollars—well, as all of our dollars go to rural Minnesota communities. It’s a big gap that we’re trying to fill because rural communities deserve it, too.”

The Blandin Foundation also believes that art has a major impact on communities and wants rural areas to be able to celebrate art and culture along with everyone else.

“A lot of communities don’t really have the budget for those things that are sometimes viewed as extra,” Magnuson added. “We feel like the arts and cultural spaces, and beautiful spaces, are necessary in these small communities to make people feel that connection to their communities, to the land, and to each other.”

Those at the Reif Center believe that this grant will not only support an expansion of the performing arts center, but also support an expansion of the community.

“What does it mean for us? It means opportunity,” said Mack. “It means a chance to become sustainable, to provide for our community—not only the arts, but what I believe the arts is, in that it’s more than just simply paintings on the wall, pianos, and theatric performances. It is all encompassing. Everybody has the arts in their lives.”

According to a press release from the Blandin Foundation, the grant supports the Reif Center’s goals to expand community outreach, develop large-scale signature events, and explore revenue streams to ensure long-term financial stability.