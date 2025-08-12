Aug 12, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

Blandin Foundation Discusses $100,000 Grant for NW Minnesota Storm Recovery

Earlier this month, the Blandin Foundation announced that it is looking to support long-term storm recovery efforts in the Bemidji area and beyond with grant funding. Kyle Erickson, the foundation’s director of rural grantmaking, spoke with Lakeland News about what they hope the funds can do for affected areas.

The $100,000 grant awarded to the Northwest Minnesota Foundation was made to provide flexible funding for local community partners as needs evolve, especially because recovery after disaster isn’t a straight line. Norman, Mahnomen, Clearwater, Beltrami, and Hubbard counties and the White Earth Nation are all areas that the grant money is intended to go towards.

