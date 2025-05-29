Blandin Foundation Awards Reif Center $475,000 for Expansion Planning

The Blandin Foundation has announced a $475,000 grant to the Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to explore the potential for the development of a new amphitheater and cultural center.

According to a press release from the Blandin Foundation, the effort is designed to bolster Grand Rapids’ cultural and economic vitality, strengthen community ties, and celebrate local creativity.

The Reif Center is exploring development of a new amphitheater and a 12,000-square-foot cultural center. Blandin says these facilities would serve as hubs for cultural, artistic, and civic engagement, offering year-round programming and outdoor events that celebrate Grand Rapids’ unique blend of natural beauty and creative culture.

The amphitheater, with a capacity of over 1,000 attendees, would provide a scenic outdoor venue for concerts, theater, and festivals, while the cultural center could host weddings, community events, and art exhibits.

In their press release, Blandin said the grant supports the Reif’s goals to:

expand community outreach through initiatives like affordable/free ticket programs and field trips,

develop large-scale signature events and

explore new revenue streams to ensure long-term financial sustainability.

Jim Mack, the executive director of the Reif Performing Arts Center, called the grant “a game-changer for the Reif and the Grand Rapids community.”