Blandin Foundation Awards $100,000 Grant for June 21st Storm Recovery

The Blandin Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Northwest Minnesota Foundation to support long-term recovery following the severe storm that hit the Bemidji region on June 21st.

A press release from the Blandin Foundation says the grant will support long-term recovery efforts across Norman, Mahnomen, Clearwater, Beltrami and Hubbard counties, as well as the White Earth Nation. The foundation’s support will help fund:

the launch of a long-term recovery group (LTRG),

grants to front-line organizations,

disaster case managers,

and flexible support for the recovery as community needs evolve.

According to the foundation, these efforts will regionally coordinate essential services and identify unmet needs, such as roof repairs, medical costs, insurance deductibles, and access to mental health services, especially for the most vulnerable.

“In times of crisis, Northern Minnesota neighbors show up for each other,” said Tuleah Palmer, president and CEO of the Blandin Foundation, in a statement. “We pick up the pieces together. That’s one reason we are proud to partner with Northwest Minnesota Foundation and other local organizations to help communities recover and rebuild.”