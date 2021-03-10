BLAEDC Hosts Annual Meeting Recapping 2020 Business Development
Over 100 people from the Brainerd Lakes Area gathered on Zoom to hear from members of the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation as they shared their annual 2020 report.
BLAEDC partnered with Crow Wing County to help distribute state funds, and a new executive director started just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. While today was a chance to look back at 2020, both BLAEDC and the county believe what they did sets them up for success in 2021, with a hopeful horizon in 2022.
