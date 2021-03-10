BLAEDC Hosts Annual Meeting Recapping 2020 Business Development

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over 100 people from the Brainerd Lakes Area gathered on Zoom to hear from members of the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation as they shared their annual 2020 report.

BLAEDC partnered with Crow Wing County to help distribute state funds, and a new executive director started just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. While today was a chance to look back at 2020, both BLAEDC and the county believe what they did sets them up for success in 2021, with a hopeful horizon in 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today