BLAEDC Executive Director To Step Down

The Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday that Executive Director Sheila Haverkamp will be stepping down after more that 31 years.

According to a release, Haverkamp is stepping down to to focus on some of her other passions. She will continue with the organization and work with a transition team through the end of the year.

In a release, BLAEDC stated, “While we will miss her dearly in the BLAEDC office, we are excited for her and her new endeavors! Thank you, Sheila, for all you have done for Crow Wing County and for making BLAEDC the successful organization it is today!”