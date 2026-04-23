BLADE Ready To Host Drug Take Back Day

The Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education Coalition is collaborating with the Brainerd Police Department for its bi-annual drug take back day this upcoming Saturday.

The event offers an opportunity to safely dispose of any unneeded over-the-counter medications, prescriptions, and narcotics drugs free of charge for community members.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics 13.8 million people misuse prescription drugs in a year and 7.6 million people are addicted to the prescription drugs they misuse.

BLADE hopes its drug take back day can help positively impact the community.

“After surveying and researching data, we realized that 70% of people with substance use disorders reported getting their first prescriptions or access to medications from friends and families,” BLADE Program Coordinator Talia Brodhead said. “By reducing the access in our homes hopefully in turn, we reduce the use of substances.”

Drug Take Back Day will go underway from 10 am to 2 pm at Super One Foods in Brainerd.