Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BLADE Looks To Tackle Crow Wing County Drug Problem In New, Collaborative Way

Aug. 2 2019

A new program recently launched in the Brainerd Lakes Area that is aiming to combat the drug problem in Crow Wing County in a new and unique way.

In Crow Wing County, from 2015 to 2017, the number of drug cases tried by the county attorney’s office more than doubled.

“Methamphetamine continues to be our number one issue and it has been for the last few years. Our out of home placements through community services continue to climb and that’s really our focus, is what can we do,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard.

This spurred local officials and community members to ask themselves how this problem could be addressed in a new and unique way.

“Earlier this year, Tim Houle challenged us to come up with a new and innovative way to try to address our growing drug problem and at the same time address the issue of protecting our vulnerable families and children,” explained Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan.

From this came BLADE, Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education, a collaboration between law enforcement, Crow Wing County Community Services, Crow Wing County schools, and the community as a whole.

“BLADE is a catchy slogan and we kind of like that. Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education, it kind of fit perfectly. We just want to have conversations. We want to see what our public has for ideas. It’s nothing that we as law enforcement can do solely. It’s nothing that just our courts can do or just our community services do, or just our churches can do,” added Goddard. “We need everyone to work together.”

BLADE was specifically created to bring together all the players in the community, not just law enforcement or the court system, to tackle the growing drug problem.

“We want that buy in. We want people to come forward with their ideas and we need help. We’ve got a great part of our existing community and we’ve got a great part of our recovery community, our sober community that are all coming together with great ideas and that’s what we’re trying to push for,” Goddard said.

“They’re struggling. How can we help them, what can we do, and to provide courage strength and hope,” said BLADE volunteer Charly Niesen.

“The more together a community is, the easier it is to build each other up. Only focusing on one area, there’s other areas that are struggling. We need to be a family of all of us,” added Mari Jevning.

One of the goals of BLADE is to integrate new drug prevention and education programming into the elementary schools in Crow Wing County to reach kids at a younger age.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Man Arrested In Drug Bust

Crow Wing County Fair Celebrates Daycare Day

Crow Wing County Fair Kicks Off With New Beer Garden, No Smoking Rule

Cass Lake Woman Arrested In Drug Bust

Latest Story

2-Year-Old Dies In Hit And Run In Itasca County

A two-year-old boy has died after he was hit in a hit-and-run around 15 miles north of Nashwauk in Itasca County on Thursday, August 1. According
Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Latest Stories

2-Year-Old Dies In Hit And Run In Itasca County

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Mark Fodness Retiring as Bemidji Girls Tennis Head Coach

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Minnesota Fishing Museum And HOF Slowed Down Due To Road Construction

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Body Of Sartell Man Found On North End Of Gull Lake

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Bemidji Man Arrested In Drug Bust

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.