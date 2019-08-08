Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Blackwell Jr. Resigns From American Indian Resource Center At BSU

Aug. 8 2019

Bill Blackwell Jr. has resigned from his from his position as executive director of American Indian Resource Center at Bemidji State University, according to officials from the campus.

Andy Bartlett, the executive director of communications and marketing for BSU, tells Lakeland News that Blackwell Jr.’s last day at the University was August 6th. Bartlett says the reasons for an employee to part ways with the University are confidential, therefore a reason for the departure could not be given.

At the time, there are no plans for an interim executive director for the AIRC. Bartlett says a search for the next director will begin this Fall. He adds that this a still a developing process.

Lakeland News has reached out to Blackwell Jr. for comment. We will update this story here as more information becomes available.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church In Bemidji Hosts National Night Out

Bemidji Area Churches Bring Power Up Camp To Kids

Kyle Fodness Hired As Bemidji Girls Tennis Head Coach

Northwoods Adventure: 14th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

Latest Story

2019 Beltrami County Fair Opens To The Public

Posted on Aug. 8 2019

Latest Stories

2019 Beltrami County Fair Opens To The Public

Posted on Aug. 8 2019

BSU Football's Gabe Ames Named NSIC North Preseason DPOTY

Posted on Aug. 8 2019

DNR Denies Requests To Reconsider Tailings Dam Permits For Proposed PolyMet Mine

Posted on Aug. 8 2019

PBS's "Beyond Your Backyard" Filming In Bemidji For Upcoming Season

Posted on Aug. 8 2019

St. Mark's Lutheran Church In Bemidji Hosts National Night Out

Posted on Aug. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.