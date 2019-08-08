Blackwell Jr. Resigns From American Indian Resource Center At BSU

Bill Blackwell Jr. has resigned from his from his position as executive director of American Indian Resource Center at Bemidji State University, according to officials from the campus.

Andy Bartlett, the executive director of communications and marketing for BSU, tells Lakeland News that Blackwell Jr.’s last day at the University was August 6th. Bartlett says the reasons for an employee to part ways with the University are confidential, therefore a reason for the departure could not be given.

At the time, there are no plans for an interim executive director for the AIRC. Bartlett says a search for the next director will begin this Fall. He adds that this a still a developing process.

Lakeland News has reached out to Blackwell Jr. for comment. We will update this story here as more information becomes available.