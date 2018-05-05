Blackduck Softball Wins Over Deer River In 5 Innings

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More
Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More
I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More
Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More