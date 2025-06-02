Blackduck Softball First Girls’ Team in School History to Win Section Championship

Sometimes we don’t realize we’re making history until we’ve had the opportunity to reflect on it. Last Thursday, Blackduck softball became the first girls’ team in school history to win a section championship. But in the moment, it was redemption they sought and validation they earned.

History tells us it’s always darkest before the dawn, and it’s something Blackduck softball knows all too well. Last season, the Drakes had hopes of reaching state after earning the #1 seed heading into the Section 5A tournament, only to be knocked out in the quarterfinal round.

“It was disappointing, but I knew we had something to prove,” said junior Jessa Anderson. “I think we came into this year thinking we need to do this not just for us, but for our community.”

Added motivation came from rival Northome/Kelliher, who won the title and went to state instead. It was a piece of history Blackduck would sooner like to forget.

“It probably made it even more disappointing than if someone else would have went,” said senior Kayleigh Lory. “But I’m glad we get to go this year.”

At first, it felt like history might repeat itself. The Drakes fell to Hill City/Northland in the section semifinals and were one loss from being eliminated. But they are no strangers to adversity.

“We were all still pretty confident with ourselves,” said junior Anna Swedberg of the situation, “because our first game against East Polk, we were down in the very last inning 5-0 [in that game] and with two outs, we started hitting and we got the win.”

Blackduck rallied once again to take three games in a row, including back-to-back victories over Hill City/Northland in the finals, to win the section championship, making history in the process.

“It’s still trying to click in my brain that, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re the first ever girls’ team [at our school] to go to state,'” said Anderson.

“It’s crazy,” added Lory. “We’re pretty much making history for Blackduck.”

“It felt amazing,” continued Swedberg. “We put in a lot of work and we earned that.”

And now, they’ve earned their spot in the history books.

“I know that we’re all going to be looking back at this and we’re going to think about all the great memories we had,” said Lory. “And it was a great season overall, so it was really fun.”

Blackduck was seeded 8th in the Class A state tournament and will try to get their first win their against top seed United South Central from Section 2 on Tuesday, June 3rd at Caswell Park in Mankato. First pitch is at 5:30pm for all Class A games.