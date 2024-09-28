Sep 28, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Blackduck Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After 2-Vehicle Crash

A man from Blackduck has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision Friday afternoon between his vehicle and a minivan in Beltrami County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 75-year-old Jed Maggert was traveling south on Highway 71 in Port Hope Township on his moped and was turning east onto Turtle Lake Road while a minivan, driven by 20-year-old Shana Kampa, was also heading south on Highway 71. The vehicles then collided at the intersection of Turtle Lake Road.

Maggert was transported to a hospital in Fargo. No alcohol is believed to be involved in the incident.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Crime

Beltrami County to Receive Federal Resources to Combat Drug Trafficking

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Falls to Ohio State in Friday’s Season Opener

Sports

Staples-Motley Football Shuts Out Pine River-Backus on Homecoming Night

Sports

Pillager Football Gets Big Win Over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley