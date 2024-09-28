Blackduck Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After 2-Vehicle Crash

A man from Blackduck has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision Friday afternoon between his vehicle and a minivan in Beltrami County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 75-year-old Jed Maggert was traveling south on Highway 71 in Port Hope Township on his moped and was turning east onto Turtle Lake Road while a minivan, driven by 20-year-old Shana Kampa, was also heading south on Highway 71. The vehicles then collided at the intersection of Turtle Lake Road.

Maggert was transported to a hospital in Fargo. No alcohol is believed to be involved in the incident.