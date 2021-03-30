Blackduck Man Facing Arson Charges After Allegedly Setting Apartment Building on Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Blackduck man has now been charged with felony second-degree arson after setting his apartment building on fire.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday, March 28, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a arson fire at the Midtown Apartments in Blackduck. A 911 caller reported that 44-year-old Trevor Lee Grundmeier had started a fire and was trying to burn down the apartment building.

The caller/witness stated that earlier that day, him and Grundmeier had been drinking in his apartment until Grundmeir became intolerable. The witness was able to get Grundmeier out of his apartment but just a few moments later he heard Grundmeier in the hallway talking about starting fires.

When the witness opened his apartment door, he saw that Grundmeier used some sort of accelerant to set the carpet on fire in front of his door. The witness said he then through water on the flames which caused the fire to spread. He further observed Grundmeier in the hallway with a can of zippo-style lighter fluid and a cup of what he thought was cooking oil, he told deputies that Grundmeier was trying to start an oil fire.

Additionally, court documents state that Grundmeier had run to the fire hall located on Main Street where he allegedly entered the building through an open overhead garage door, climbed into a parked firetruck and attempted to drive away. Firefighters were able to use a master power switch to disable the truck.

Grundmeier is currently being held at the Beltrami County Jail.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today