Blackduck Man Faces Charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct With Minor

Mary BalstadSep. 15 2022

A Blackduck man is facing one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, Eddie Everett Scheldrup, 73, is alleged to have made sexual contact with an 8-year-old victim. The victim told authorities on September 7th, 2022, that Scheldrup touched her vaginal area. The assault reportedly took place multiple times, mostly at night and sometimes in the morning. According to the victim’s statement, Scheldrup would stand next to her when he touched her after having her lay down with no clothes on. The assaults reportedly took place in Scheldrup’s bedroom. Authorities determined she provided an accurate statement of the room after conducting a search of Scheldrup’s property.

Scheldrup provided a statement to police on September 9th at his place of residence. According to his statement, “this all started because of a small peck on the lips [the victim] gave him one day.” He also states that the victim wanted to undress in front of him and did so. Scheldrup claims to have never touched the victim inappropriately. Authorities took Scheldrup to the Beltrami County Jail after the aforementioned search of his property.

Authorities charged Scheldrup with one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct with penetration or contact with a minor younger than 14-years-old. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, or a $40,000 fine, or both. According to court documents, he later posted a non-cash bond of $10,000 on September 12th.

