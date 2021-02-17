Blackduck Man Charged With 2nd Degree Assault After Incident At Bemidji Walmart

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A Blackduck man has been arrested and charged after an incident that took place at the Walmart in Bemidji.

On February 13, at 1:40 p.m., Bemidji officers responded to a report of an assault with a knife where dispatch indicated that a man had stolen a woman’s purse.

According to the complaint, the female victim stated that she had been forced at knife point by 27-year-old Octavius Lopez of Blackduck, to drive from the city of Northome to Bemidji. The victim further explained that there was a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) that restricted Lopez from having contact with her.

The victim was at Lopez’s house with their children when she stated that Lopez had began drinking the night before and continued to drink the next morning. The victim advised officers that Lopez became angry with her referencing a need for money and a phone.

The victim proceeded to state that Lopez obtained a large silver kitchen knife and told her that she would “regret it” if she didn’t drive him to Walmart in Bemidji to get a phone. The victim drove Lopez to Walmart and stated that Lopez had the knife with him during the trip and believed he had it inside Walmart as well. The victim told officers that when Lopez went to the bathroom she used the opportunity to flee from the store setting off an alarm in the process.

When the victim was in the van and attempted to leave, she was confronted by Lopez running towards the van. Lopez jumped at the van breaking the driver side mirror and fell to the ground. The knife was found in a book bag in the van next to a can of Steel Reserve that Lopez was said to have consumed on the drive.

Lopez was arrested and transported to Sanford Bemidji Hospital after he complained of extreme pain in his knee from being hit by the van. The treating physician found no significant injury.

While at the hospital, Lopez provided a Mirandized statement in which he admitted to knowingly violating the DANCO.

Lopez has been charged with a felony of second-degree assault, gross misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor of a protection violation.

