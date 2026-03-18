Blackduck Holds Hearing on Possible Disbandment of Police Department

The City of Blackduck claims to be experiencing challenges recruiting personnel for the city’s police department. As a result, the city is now considering eliminating the department and contracting with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services. A public hearing was held on Monday to discuss the idea.

The Blackduck City Council will not make a formal decision until their Jun. 8 meeting. If the city council votes to contract with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, services may begin as early as September 2026 and as late as January 2027.