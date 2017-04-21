DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Blackduck Hires New Football Head Coach

Clayton Castle
Apr. 21 2017
Leave a Comment

Blackduck High School announced at the district board meeting this week that the school has hired a new head football coach.

Daniel Hangaard, a former football player at Valley City State in North Dakota, will take over as head coach of the Drakes football team beginning with the 2017-18 season.

In addition to his coaching duties, Hangaard will also teach health and physical education at the school, as well as driver’s education.

Hangaard, who currently lives in Yuma, Arizona, will accrue a salary of $3,625 dollars for the head coaching position at Blackduck, which finished 1-7 in 2016.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: The Zombie Apocalypse

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

0

Former Deputy Charged With Stalking Two B.C.A. Agents

After allegedly harassing two Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents a former Roseau County sheriff’s deputy has been charged
Posted on Apr. 21 2017

Recently Added

Former Deputy Charged With Stalking Two B.C.A. Agents

Posted on Apr. 21 2017

Prince Fans To Mark Anniversary Of Music Superstar's Death

Posted on Apr. 21 2017

Visitors To Voyageurs National Park Add $24 million To Local Economy

Posted on Apr. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.