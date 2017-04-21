Blackduck Hires New Football Head Coach
Blackduck High School announced at the district board meeting this week that the school has hired a new head football coach.
Daniel Hangaard, a former football player at Valley City State in North Dakota, will take over as head coach of the Drakes football team beginning with the 2017-18 season.
In addition to his coaching duties, Hangaard will also teach health and physical education at the school, as well as driver’s education.
Hangaard, who currently lives in Yuma, Arizona, will accrue a salary of $3,625 dollars for the head coaching position at Blackduck, which finished 1-7 in 2016.
