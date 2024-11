Blackduck and Warroad girls’ basketball kicked off their seasons Thursday night, with the Drakes hosting the Warriors.

Blackduck came out on top 72-34 over Warroad. The Drakes hit the road for their next three games, while the Warriors will have a chance to bounce back Tuesday at Warren-Alvarado-Oslo.

Blackduck’s Aunika Sundvall finished with five triples and 23 points to lead all scorers.