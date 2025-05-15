May 16, 2025 | By: Madeleine Smith

Blackduck Baseball Bests Rival Northome/Kelliher at Bemidji State

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Fathers Day Luekens 2

Mothers Day First City

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

Sports

Bemidji, Pequot Lakes at Brainerd Girls’ Golf’s The Classic at Madden’s Invite

Sports

23 Brainerd High School Warriors Commit to Play Sports in College

Sports

Grand Rapids Boys’ Tennis Beats Brainerd in 1st Round of 7AA Playoffs

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Reveals 2025-26 Schedule for Program’s 70th Season