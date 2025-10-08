Oct 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Blackduck Area Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl Over Course of 4 Years

A Blackduck area man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14.

49-year-old Joey Jay Lee is charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct. He is accused of sexually assaulting a girl numerous times over the course of the last four years, beginning when the girl was eight.

The victim told a friend about the abuse and that friend alerted authorities, who then interviewed the victim and Lee.

Lee made his first court appearance on October 2. His next court appearance is set for October 13. Lee posted non-cash bond of $200,000 on October 3 and is not in custody at this time.

