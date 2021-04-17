Black Lives Matter Vigil Held in Downtown Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Downtown Brainerd was the site of a Black Lives Matter vigil Friday on the corner of 6th and Washington Streets.

This comes five days after the shooting and killing of Daunte Wright. Those hosting the vigil said they’re doing this because they don’t want the events that happened in Brooklyn Center to be swept under the rug. They also expressed that it’s important to participate in events like this, especially in towns like Brainerd.

This marks the second time a group has gotten together on 6th and Washington Streets since the Derek Chauvin trials started. They said they’ll keep doing this until they start to see some reform.

