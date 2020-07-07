Black Lives Matter Vigil Held in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace held a Black Lives Matter vigil this evening in Brainerd to stand in solidarity with supporters to demand justice for George Floyd and all police brutality victims.

The Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace is demanding that police officers who commit brutality to be held legally accountable. This movement comes after the brutal deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elljah McClain, and many others.

As rallies continue all across the world, with hundreds of thousands of protesters in support, some people in rural and small communities like Brainerd say they just want justice for black and brown people.

Blacks Lives Matter supporter Taylor Ward says he would like to see drastic change when it comes to the relationships between officers and the community.

Event organizer Doug Olson says the Black Lives Matter movement is not about being anti-police, it’s about anti-brutality, and he says he wants officers who commit crimes to be held responsible.

All Lives Matter supporters were also in attendance, but everyone remained peaceful.

