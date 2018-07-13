BLACF Recognizes the Ruttger Family’s Philanthropy Work

The Ruttger Family, owners of Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge in Deerwood, have been an instrumental part in the community for many years donating time and money to charitable causes.

Today the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation recognized the Ruttgers for their incredible work with this year’s philanthropy award given out at their yearly dinner. The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation works with many partners throughout the year, making the selection process sometimes difficult.

The Ruttger family most notably donated $75,000 to Rippleside Elementary in Aitkin and Crosby Elementary to support their libraries. Because of these donations, the two schools now have some of the best reading programs in the state. Reading and literacy skills is something that has become a priority in the Ruttger family.

The Brainerd Lakes Area Foundation has helped give out close to five million dollars in grants during its twenty years of existence, and the foundation says they are just getting started.