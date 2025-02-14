Feb 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bird Flu Confirmed in Poultry at Farm in Crow Wing County

Avian flu has been confirmed at a farm in Crow Wing County.

Officially named highly pathogenic avian influenza, and more commonly known as bird flu, it was found in poultry at a Fort Ripley farm.

According to a release from Crow Wing County, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed a case there. The site was quarantined, and the 120 birds on the premises were “depopulated” to prevent the spread of the disease.

The first Minnesota cases of avian flu were identified in March 2022. The last time there was a case in Crow Wing County was May 2022, with a recent case detected in Wadena County in January of this year.

