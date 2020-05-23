BIR Helps Brainerd High School Graduates Celebrate With Car Parade
Brainerd International Raceway stepped up in a big way on Friday to help celebrate the Brainerd High School graduating senior class.
Community members organized a last-minute parade at BIR in conjunction with the high school’s virtual graduation ceremony. Graduates were asked to decorate their own cars, wear their cap and gown, and enjoy a socially distanced car parade for their accomplishment.
The event was made possible through a GoFundMe campaign that allowed community members to donate towards the cost of the celebration.
