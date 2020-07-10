BIR Getting Creative For Fan Appreciation Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This upcoming weekend is fan appreciation weekend at Brainerd International Raceway. After two months of no fans in the stands, BIR is welcoming back spectators in a creative way.

Fans still won’t be in the bleachers, but they will be able to take part in a drive-in-style event. With the road course being 2.5 miles long, there’s plenty of area for fans drive up in their own cars next to a safety fence and check out the action. If fans want to tailgate, it’s strongly encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash hands.